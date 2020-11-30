RRB Exams Begin On December 15: Important Points For Candidates

RRB exam schedule and admit cards will be released soon.

Railway exams for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC), group D and ministerial and isolated category posts will begin on December 15. The exam which will be conducted by the railway recruitment boards (RRB) will be held in multiple shifts. The marks obtained by the candidates will be normalised and final merit list will be decided, the RRBs have said.

Detailed schedule of the RRB NTPC, RRB group D and RRB Ministerial and Isolated category posts will be released. Candidates can access the detailed exam schedule on the official website of the RRBs.

So far, the railways have said that the exam for selection to ministerial and isolated category will be held from December 15 to December 23. The exam will be held for selection to 1,663 posts.

Admit cards or the hall tickets for the exam will also be released on its website.

As per the details shared by the RRBs in the exam notice, the admit cards will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam. However, 10 days prior to the exam candidates will be intimated about the exam date and city details.

For the RRB NTPC exam, Indian Railways has received more than 1.2 crore applications against 35,208 vacancies.

For the RRB Group D exam, a total of 1,15,67,248 applications have been registered against 1,03,769 vacancies.

A total of 1,663 vacancies in the Ministerial and Isolated category posts will be filled and a total of 1,02,940 candidates are expected to appear in the exam.

Click here for more Jobs News