RRB NTPC Exam Admit Card For 2nd Batch Out: Important Points

RRB NTPC admit card has been released for the next batch of candidates.

The RRB NTPC exam for the second batch of candidates will begin on January 16. Admit cards of these candidates have been released. These candidates had been informed earlier about the city and date on which their exams have been scheduled.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the railway recruitment boards or the RRBs have asked candidates to submit a self-declaration form on the exam day before the test begins. The RRBs have said that the candidates have to produce COVID-19 self-declaration in the prescribed format at the entry and in absence of the same the candidate will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

At the exam centre, before entering the exam hall the body temperature of candidates will be checked. Candidates whose body temperature is more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed to sit in the exam with other candidates. However, for these candidates the RRBs will schedule the exam another day.

As per the official exam notification, candidates who appear for the RRB NTPC exam will get a refund on the fee which they had deposited along with the application form. Female candidates and those belonging to third gender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, minority and economically backward class will get a complete refund on the fee. These candidates have paid Rs 250 as an application fee. Other candidates, who have paid Rs 500 will get refund of Rs 400 on appearing in the exam.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held for selecting candidates to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts.

