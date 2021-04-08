RRB NTPC 6th Phase Exam Concludes Today, Next Schedule Soon

RRB NTPC exam for remaining candidates likely to be announced today.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) are likely to announce the schedule of the 7th phase RRB NTPC exam today. The 6th phase exam will conclude today. The RRBs are conducting the first stage computer-based test (CBT) for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts in phases.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates have registered for the RRB NTPC exam which is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in various non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts of Indian Railways which are Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper and other posts.

"All other remaining candidates will be scheduled in due course as and when the dates are finalized. Hence candidates are advised to visit official websites of RRBs also for regular updates," the RRBs have said.

The exam has been completed for over 95 lakh candidates.

Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible for the next computer-based exam. "RRB wise short listing of candidates for 2nd Stage computer-based test shall be done at the rate of 20 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration). The short listing for 2nd Stage computer-based test will be based on the merit of the candidates in 1st Stage computer-based test," the RRBs have said.

Candidates who have appeared for this exam will also be refunded the exam fee, completely or partially as per the rules set by the RRBs. After the exam concludes, the RRBs will open a link where they will ask candidates to update the details of the bank account for the fee refund.

