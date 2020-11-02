RRB Ministerial, Isolated Post Exam: Know About Selection Process

RRBs will conduct exam in December for selection to Ministerial, Isolated posts.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) will conduct a computer-based test from December 15 to December 23 for selection to various posts of Ministerial and Isolated categories in Indian Railways. RRBs will intimate candidates about the exam city and date 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam. Admit cards for the exam will be released 4 days prior to the exam date.

Details of the posts

After the computer-based test, there will be a stenography skill test, translation test, performance test, or teaching skill test.

Since the computer-based test will be held in different shifts, marks obtained by the candidates will be normalised to decide the final merit list.

The shortlisting for the stenography skill test or translation test will be 10 times the vacancies based on the merit of the candidates in the computer-based test. The shortlisting for performance test or teaching skill test for the posts of school teachers will be 2.5 times the number of vacancies based on the merit of the candidates in the computer-based test.

There will be negative marking in the computer-based test. For every wrong answer, one-third of the total marks will be deducted.

The test would comprise questions from professional ability, general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning, mathematics, and general science. The exam would carry a total of 100 marks and the duration will be of 90 minutes.

