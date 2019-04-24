Railway JE Exam Update: Select Exam Language At RRB Portals

RRB JE Exam Update: Select Your Exam Language Before May 1

The railway junior engineer (JE) exam is scheduled to be held in April-May. The railway recruitment boards (RRB) will conduct the exam and recommend candidates for appointment to Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendant and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts. In a recent notification, the RRBs have asked candidates to opt for the exam language. Registered candidates can login at the RRB portals and choose the exam language. The link to opt the exam language will be active till May 1.

Select Exam Language

RRB JE computer based test will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages. English is the default language.

In view of the issues raised last time, where the content of English and regional language mismatched, RRBs have said, "in case of any difference/ discrepancy/dispute in the Questions between English and the opted language, the content of English version shall prevail."

Candidates who do not exercise their option shall appear for the exam in the language selected during online application process.

For recruitment to Junior Engineer post, railway recruitment board will select candidates on the basis of two stage computer based test, document verification/ medical exam. "The date, time and venue for all the activities viz CBTs and DV or any other additional activity as applicable shall be fixed by the RRB and shall be intimated to the eligible candidates in due course. Request for postponement of any of the above activity or for change of venue, date and shift will not be entertained under any circumstances," reads the job notice.

