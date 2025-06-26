Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Video: Woman Drives Car On Railway Tracks In Telangana, Halts Train Services

The incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place near Shankarpally.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

The video shows the four wheeler being driven along the railway tracks.

  • A woman drove her car on railway tracks in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district
  • The incident occurred near Shankarpally and caused panic among railway staff
  • Train services, including a Bengaluru-Hyderabad train, were suspended
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

A woman drove her car on a railway track in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, sparking panic among the staff and prompting train services to get suspended.

The incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place near Shankarpally.

The video shows the four wheeler being driven along the railway tracks.

Sources said the vehicle was being driven by a woman, who did not stop despite several signals by the railway staff.

A Bengaluru-Hyderabad train was among those that were halted as a precautionary measure, the sources said.

The woman was later taken into custody by the police. Authorities have launched a probe into the breach.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Telangana News, Car Driven On Railway Tracks
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com