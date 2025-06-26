Video: Woman Drives Car On Railway Tracks In Telangana, Halts Train Services

The video shows the four wheeler being driven along the railway tracks.
A woman drove her car on a railway track in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, sparking panic among the staff and prompting train services to get suspended.
The incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place near Shankarpally.
The video shows the four wheeler being driven along the railway tracks.
Sources said the vehicle was being driven by a woman, who did not stop despite several signals by the railway staff.
A Bengaluru-Hyderabad train was among those that were halted as a precautionary measure, the sources said.
The woman was later taken into custody by the police. Authorities have launched a probe into the breach.
