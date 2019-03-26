RRB JE 2019: Candidates Can Login To Check Application Status At Official Portals

RRB JE 2019 Application Status: Know How To Check

Candidates who had applied to the RRB JE 2019 recruitment can now check their application status online. The facility to check the application status is available at the official website of the RRBs. Online registration for the said recruitment was closed on January 31. This is the biggest and first recruitment of the year. The exam for selection to Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts will be taken by graduates and Diploma holders. A total of 13,487 vacancies will be filled by the railway recruitment boards (RRB) through this recruitment.

RRB JE 2019: Know How To Check Application Status

Click here

Click on the respective RRB

Enter the registration ID, date of birth and the security code

Submit the details

Check the application status

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two computer based tests and document verification. The computer based test will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages as well. However considering the errors in question paper translation in the recent railway exams, the boards have said that, 'in case of any difference/ discrepancy/dispute in the Questions between English and the opted language, the content of English version shall prevail.'

