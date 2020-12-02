RRB Steno, Teacher, Other Exams From December 15; Details Awaited For NTPC, Group D Exams

RRB exams will begin on December 15.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) will begin the exams for selection to ministerial and isolated category posts, non-technical popular category posts and group D posts on December 15. This information was shared by the Railway Ministry on September 5.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated category posts include Stenographer, Law Assistant, Cook, Teacher, and other posts.

So far, the railways have announced the duration of the exam which it will conduct selection to ministerial and isolated category posts. This exam will be held from December 15 to December 23. A total of 1,02,940 candidates have registered for this exam.

RRBs are yet to announce the detailed schedule of the NTPC and group D exams for which 1,26,30,885 and 1,15,67,248 applications have been registered, respectively.

These exams will be conducted by the RRBs in multiple shifts. The marks obtained by the candidates will be normalised and final merit list will be decided, the RRBs have said.

Detailed schedule of the RRB NTPC, RRB group D and RRB Ministerial and Isolated category posts will be released. Candidates can access the detailed exam schedule on the official website of the RRBs.

As per the details shared by the RRBs in the exam notice, the admit cards will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam.

