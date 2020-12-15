Railway Exams Begin Today: Know What To Carry To Exam Hall

RRB exams begin today. The next exam will begin on December 28.

The railway recruitment board (RRB) exam begins today. In the first phase, the exam will be held for selection to ministerial and isolated category posts. A total of 1,663 vacancies will be filled through this exam and 1,02,940 candidates are expected to sit in this exam. This exam will be held till December 18. RRB NTPC exam for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts will begin on December 28. The third phase exam for selection to group D posts in the railways will be held next year.

Over 2.44 crore candidates are expected to sit in the railway exams.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the RRBs have added new rules for candidates.

RRB Exams: Know What To Carry To Exam Hall

Candidates should carry their admit cards with them

Candidates should use their own facemask

Candidates have to carry a COVID-19 self-declaration and produce at the entry. Without the declaration, railway authorities have said, candidates will not be allowed to sit in the exam

Candidates should go through the instructions given in the admit card regarding the essential items that are allowed to carry to the exam hall

Candidates will be checked for their body temperature at the exam centre. Candidates having body temperature more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed to sit in the exam. However, for these candidates the exam will be held on a different day.

