RPSC To Begin Senior Scientific Officer Form Correction Tomorrow

RPSC will begin form correction process for Senior Scientific Officer tomorrow

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) completed the scrutiny exam for recruitment of Senior Scientific Officer for the State Forensic Laboratory from October 9 to October 12, 2019. The Commission is now giving opportunity to the candidates to make corrections in their particulars, if any, filled in the application form. Candidates can make corrections in particulars other than their name, exam centre, photo, signature, and subject.

Candidates who submit a request for correction in their particulars will have to pay Rs. 300 as form correction fee. The fee can be paid only through online mode.

The form correction process will begin on October 16 and conclude on October 25, 2019. Candidates will be able to submit correction request through the online portal on the RPSC official website. Candidates can also request correction through the recruitment tab on the Rajasthan government SSO portal.

The provision for correction is available only in online mode and applications submitted in offline mode will not be accepted. The form correction provision is only for candidates' benefit and it in no way changes the conditions of recruitment.

In case of any difficulty in submitting correction request, candidates can reach out to the commission on the following email address: 'recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in'.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.