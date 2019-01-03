RPSC SI Answer Key Released; Check Here

RPSC SI answer key released on the official website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC SI answer key 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has released the answer key for the exam conducted for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in the state police. The RPSC SI answer key is available to download now from the Commission website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC SI Combined Competitive exam was held on October 7, 2018 for two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who wishes to raise objections on the RPSC SI answer key may do the same from January 5 to 7 on the official website.

RPSC SI answer key 2018: Direct link

Click on the links given here to access your RPSC SI answer key:

RPSC SI answer key 2018: Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 Paper -I (General Hindi)

RPSC SI answer key 2018: Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 Paper-II (GK & General Science

RPSC SI answer key 2018: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your RPSC SI answer key from the Commission official website for the exams held in October last year:

Step 1 : Go to the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2 : Click on any of the RPSC SI answer key links given on the homepage

"03/01/2019 - Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 Paper-II(GK & General Science)"

"03/01/2019 - Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 Paper -I (General Hindi)"

Step 3 : On the next page, your will be able to locate the answer keys

