Rajasthan Senior Teacher Exam Answer Key Released

RPSC Senior Teacher Answer Key Out; Raise Objections Till September 21

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys for the Senior Teacher (special education) recruitment exam held in July. Answer keys are available on the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Download Answer Key

The exam comprised general knowledge and an optional subject from English, Social Science, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit and Mathematics.

The Commission has allowed candidates to raise objections against the answer key. The option to raise objections will be available from September 19 till September 21.

Candidates have to refer standard and authentic books to validate the objections raised.

Candidates have to deposit Rs 100 per objection.

Recently, the Commission had released the result for the Senior Teacher recruitment exam which was held in October last year.

In July, the Rajasthan government had also approved recruitment of 3,835 patwaris or revenue officials. The previous government had approved the hiring of 2,000 revenue officials, but no recruitment was done, according to a statement. Similarly, recruitment on 801 posts of clerk in the Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis under the agricultural marketing board was approved too.

