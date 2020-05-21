Rajasthan Releases Final Merit List For Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education) Recruitment 2018

RPSC has released the final result for Senior Teacher (Grade II) recruitment

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for Senior teacher Grade II for Sanskrit Schools. The Commission has released the main list and reserved list of candidates who have been placed in the merit list. RPSC released the list of candidates called for document verification on November 22, 2019.

The verification process for candidates belonging to TSP regions was held on February 4 and for non-TSP regions was held on February 4 and 5. The final merit list has been released after the document verification process.

RPSC Senior Teacher Result: Main List

RPSC Senior Teacher Result: Reserved List

Candidates who participated in the document verification process can check the merit list on the official RPSC website.

Candidates who have been placed in the reserved list will be recommended by the commission in case of vacancies.

The Commission has also released the cut off marks for preparation of the merit list.

The cut off marks for Non-TSP area for General category candidates is 385.41 (382.70 for women candidates). The cut off marks for SC candidates is 355.64, for ST candidates is 346.27, for OBC candidates is 385.35 (379.98 for women), and for MBC candidates the cut off is 365.78.

For TSP area, the cut off for General category is 343.63 and for ST category is 282.04.

The Sanskrit Education Department had announced 40 Senior Teacher (Grade II) posts for TSP area, and 640 Senior Teacher posts for Non-TSP area in 2018.

