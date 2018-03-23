RPSC Announces Proposed Exam Date For Various Recruitment Advertised In 2015 Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has finally released the exam dates for various recruitments which were advertised in 2015.

RPSC Announces Proposed Exam Date For Recruitment Advertised In 2015 New Delhi: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has finally released the exam dates for various recruitments which were advertised in 2015. As per the latest update, the exams will be conducted in April this year. The detailed schedule for each exam has also been released. The exams will be conducted in online mode. The application process for all these recruitments had concluded in 2016 but there had been no update on the exam schedule. The commission has finally come out with tentative schedule for the recruitment exam.



The posts for which exams would be conducted in April along with the proposed exam date are given below:



Town Planning Assistant - April 23, 2018

Statistical Officer - April 24, 2018

Geologist - April 24, 2018

Chemist - April 23, 2018

Agriculture Research Officer - April 23, 2018

Assistant Agriculture Officer - April 25, 2018



The commission had already released the updated syllabus for the recruitment exam for each of the posts mentioned above.



