RPSC Releases Junior Legal Officer Admit Card

RPSC Junior Legal Officer admit card has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has released the admit card for Junior Legal Officer recruitment exam. The RPSC admit card has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, on the official portal of the state recruitment agency. The Junior Legal Officer exam will be held on December 26 and 27 in Ajmir head office of the Commission in two sessions (morning and afternoon) on each days.

Candidates who had registered for the Junior Legal Officer recruitment may able to download their admit cards by entering their application number and date of birth used during the registration.

A notice released by the RPSC regarding the Junior Legal Officer admit card, the commission said the candidates may also download their hall tickets from Rajasthan government's Single Sign On portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC admit card: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your Junior Legal Officer admit card:

Step one: Go to official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the Junior Legal Officer admit card link given under the "Important link" tabs

Step three: Click on ' Junior Legal Officer 2019' link given on next page.

Step four: Click on "Get admit card" link given on the next page

Step five: Enter required details.

Step six: Submit and download your admit card.

The Commission had announced 156 posts for the recruitment of Junior Legal Officers in state in September and the registration was closed in October this year.

