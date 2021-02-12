Rajasthan Assistant Forest Conservator, Forest Range Officer Exam Admit Card Released

RPSC has released the admit card of the ACF, Forest Range Officer exam.

The exam for selection of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officers will be held from February 18 to February 26 and admit cards of all the candidates who had registered for this exam have been uploaded on the website, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified.

Download Admit Card

Candidates have been asked by the Commission to carry a photograph and a photo ID card to the exam centre. The RPSC has also asked candidates to reach the centre 1 hour 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

The exam would comprise questions from general knowledge and English which will be compulsory. Questions will also be asked from two optional subjects selected by the candidate. "The standard of these subjects shall be equivalent to the prevalent standard of Indian Forest Service examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission," the RPSC has said.

Candidates who qualify this exam will be shortlisted for the interview which will carry a total of 75 marks.

