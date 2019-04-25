RPF Releases Result For CBT Conducted For Constable Ancillary Recruitment

RPF Constable Ancillary CBT result has been released on the official website

Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force have released the result for the candidates who appeared in the Computer-based test conducted for recruitment of Constable (Ancillary). The result has been released for all the groups and is available in Pdf format on the official website. Candidates who have qualified in the CBT will now appear for PET and PMT.

RPF Ancillary Result 2019: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website: http://cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org.

Step two: Click on the link provided to view answer sheet.

Step three: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and captcha code correctly.

Step four; Submit and view your response sheet.

RPF Constable Ancillary Group A Result 2019: Direct Link

RPF Constable Ancillary Group B Result 2019: Direct Link

RPF Constable Ancillary Group C Result 2019: Direct Link

RPF Constable Ancillary Group D Result 2019: Direct Link

RPF Constable Ancillary Group E Result 2019: Direct Link

RPF Constable Ancillary Group F Result 2019: Direct Link

RPF had released the response sheet for Constable (Ancillary) CBT on April 12, 2019.

RPF had announced 798 Constable Ancillary posts in January. The recruitment process for RPF Constable Ancillary includes a Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Trade Test (TT), and Document Verification (DV). Those who qualify in the CBT will be called for the PET and PMT process.

