RBI Extends Registration Deadline For Lateral Recruitment Process

RBI lateral recruitment 2020: Application forms can be submitted on or before September 5.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the registration deadline for lateral recruitment of Consultants, Specialists and Analysts. Applications can now be submitted on or before September 5. The appointment will be on contract basis. "Appointment will be on full-time contract basis initially for a period of three years, extendable further, subject to a maximum tenure of five years. The contract will be terminable with a notice period of one month from either side," RBI has said in the notification.

This recruitment was announced in April and the last date for submission of application was April 29.

Apply Online

Details on the educational qualification can be found here

Vacancy Details

Consultant - Applied Mathematics: 3 posts

Consultant-Applied Econometrics: 3 posts

Economist-Macroeconomic Modelling: 1 post

Data Analyst / MPD: 1 post

Data Analyst / (DoS-DNBS): 2 posts

Data Analyst / (DoR-DBR): 2 posts

Risk Analyst / (DoS- DNBS): 1 post

Risk Analyst / (DEIO): 2 posts

IS Auditor: 2 posts

Specialist in Forensic Audit: 1 post

Accounts Specialist: 1 post

System Administrator: 9 posts

Project Administrator: 5 posts

Network Administrator: 6 posts

Where the essential educational qualification is postgraduate candidate should have obtained minimum 55% marks (50 % marks for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category) and where the essential educational qualification is graduation, candidates must have obtained minimum 60% marks (50 % marks for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category). The minimum cut off criteria is only valid if there are vacancies reserved in these categories.

"The consolidated sum of compensation payable for the above contract appointments will be in the range of Rs 28.20 to Rs 33.60 lakhs per annum (subject to tax)," RBI has notified. "However, the Bank, at its discretion, reserves the right to offer higher compensation to candidates with higher academic or professional qualification/ experience," it has added.

Click here for more Jobs News