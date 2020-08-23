RBI Extends Registration Deadline For Lateral Recruitment Process

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the registration deadline for lateral recruitment of Consultants, Specialists and Analysts. Applications can now be submitted on or before September 5. The appointment will be on contract basis. "Appointment will be on full-time contract basis initially for a period of three years, extendable further, subject to a maximum tenure of five years. The contract will be terminable with a notice period of one month from either side," RBI has said in the notification.
This recruitment was announced in April and the last date for submission of application was April 29.
Vacancy Details
- Consultant - Applied Mathematics: 3 posts
- Consultant-Applied Econometrics: 3 posts
- Economist-Macroeconomic Modelling: 1 post
- Data Analyst / MPD: 1 post
- Data Analyst / (DoS-DNBS): 2 posts
- Data Analyst / (DoR-DBR): 2 posts
- Risk Analyst / (DoS- DNBS): 1 post
- Risk Analyst / (DEIO): 2 posts
- IS Auditor: 2 posts
- Specialist in Forensic Audit: 1 post
- Accounts Specialist: 1 post
- System Administrator: 9 posts
- Project Administrator: 5 posts
- Network Administrator: 6 posts
Where the essential educational qualification is postgraduate candidate should have obtained minimum 55% marks (50 % marks for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category) and where the essential educational qualification is graduation, candidates must have obtained minimum 60% marks (50 % marks for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category). The minimum cut off criteria is only valid if there are vacancies reserved in these categories.
"The consolidated sum of compensation payable for the above contract appointments will be in the range of Rs 28.20 to Rs 33.60 lakhs per annum (subject to tax)," RBI has notified. "However, the Bank, at its discretion, reserves the right to offer higher compensation to candidates with higher academic or professional qualification/ experience," it has added.
