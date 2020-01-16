RBI Assistant Recruitment Application Process Ends Today

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would close the application process for Assistant recruitment today.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would close the application process for Assistant recruitment today. Candidates who have not applied for the Assistant job yet, can fill and submit the application online at the official website. This year RBI has announced to fill 926 Assistant posts, which is the highest vacancy that has been announced for this post since 2015. Graduates are eligible for this job.

In terms of age limit, candidates younger than 20 years and older than 28 years are not eligible. However, candidates in OBC category will get a relaxation of 3 years on the upper age limit, and SC or ST category candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years.

General, EWS, and OBC category candidates have to pay Rs. 450 as examination fee and SC, ST, PWD, and Ex-Servicemen category candidates have to pay Rs. 50.

Selection to RBI's Assistant post will be through a preliminary exam, a main exam and a language proficiency test.

Candidates should qualify the language proficiency test. RBI had started the language proficiency test for Assistant recruitment in 2017. This test will be held after the preliminary and main exam and only for those candidates who qualify the main exam. The test will be held in the official or local language of the state concerned.

The preliminary exam for selection will tentatively be held on February 14 and 15, 2020, and the main examination will tentatively be held in March 2020.

