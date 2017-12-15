RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2017 Score Card Released; Check Now Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the mark sheet (Score card) for the Assistant preliminary exam held on 27 and 28 November 2017.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2017 Score Card Released; Check Now New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the mark sheet (Score card) for the Assistant preliminary exam held on 27 and 28 November 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the examination must have checked their result declared on 6 December 2017. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result at the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. The recruitment is being held for selectin candidates against 623 vacancies. The main exam is scheduled to be held on 20 December 2017.



The RBI assistant selection is being done through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary (Prelims) and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).



The RBI assistant main online examination will be conducted on December 20, 2017, only for the candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of results of preliminary examination (given here under).



Separate admission letters or admit cards for RBI Assistant main examination should be downloaded from RBI Website. The time of RBI assistant main examination and venue of examinations will be indicated in the admission letters.



The link for downloading admit cards, information handout for main examination, instruction to PWD candidates/ joint undertaking / declaration form for PWD candidates using scribe, will shortly be made available in RBI website, said a notification posted on the official website of RBI.



