Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) 2018 Interview In October

RAS 2018 interview will be held from October 5 to 23.

Interview for selection to Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services or the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) 2018 will be held from October 5 to October 23. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the interview for 560 candidates during this duration. The Commission has said that the interview for remaining candidates will be held later. The RPSC will release the interview dates later on its website.

Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview based on their performance in the main exam, the result of which was announced on July 9.

More than 15,000 candidates had appeared for the main exam which was held on June 25 and 26.

The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services exam was notified by RPSC in 2018. The result of the preliminary exam, which is a screening test for the main exam, was declared in December 2018. Through these exams, RPSC will select and recommend candidates to fill more than 1,000 vacancies in various state and subordinate services.

RPSC has also scheduled other exams in September and October.

The exam for selection to Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Range Officer will be held from September 20 to 27.

The interview for selection to Public Relation Officer will be held from September 7 to 8.

The interview for Group Instructor, Surveyor and Assistant Apprenticeship Advisor selection will be held from September 9 to 11.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round of Food Safety Officer selection will appear for the test from September 23 to 30.

Click here for more Jobs News