Rajasthan To Recruit 3,896 Village Development Officers

The Rajasthan government will soon recruit 3,896 village development officers, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.

"To give a better future and government job opportunity to the youth, the recruitment has been approved for 3,896 posts of village development officer," he tweeted.

Mr Gehlot also said that the state government has given about one lakh government jobs in two and a half years.

युवाओं के बेहतर भविष्य एवं सरकारी नौकरी का अवसर देने के लिए ग्राम विकास अधिकारी के 3,896 पदों पर भर्ती को मंजूरी दी है। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी के रिक्त पदों पर शीघ्र भर्ती के दृष्टिगत इस परीक्षा को समान पात्रता परीक्षा (CET) के दायरे से बाहर रखा गया है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 7, 2021

