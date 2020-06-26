Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) Postponed To August

PTET 2020 is expected to be released on August 29 and the counselling will begin in September.

The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET 2020) will be held on August 16, as per an official update given by Dungar College, Bikaner. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in July. Prior to that the exam was scheduled to be held on May 10 and was later postponed to June. PTET was notified in January, 2020.

This year the PTET will be held by the Dungar College, Bikaner for the second consecutive year. In 2018 and in 2017 the exam was conducted by the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University. In 2016 Kota University had conducted the exam. Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University has conducted the PTET exam in 1995-96, 1998-99, 2004, 2007 and 2015 as well.

The PTET is held for 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year BA-B.Sc. B.Ed. course.

The application correction facility has been closed.

Admit cards will be released on August 1.

Last year PTET result was announced on May 30. The exam was held on May 12.

Candidates need at least 50 percent of marks to be considered pass in the PTET. Those belonging to reserved category from Rajasthan need at least 45 percent of marks to pass the exam.

