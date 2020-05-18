Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) In July

Rajasthan PTET 2020 will be held in the first week of July.

The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET 2020) will be held in the first week of July, reads an official update by Dungar College, Bikaner. The exam date of the exam has not been announced yet. PTET 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 10 and was later postponed to June.

The PTET is held for 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year BA-B.Sc. B.Ed. course.

Candidates who have registered for the exam are allowed to edit their application forms, to rectify errors, till May 20.

The new datesheet of the exam, exam result, counselling details has not been updated yet.

As per the old schedule the allotment result was scheduled to be released in August.

Previous PTET exam result were announced in May, 2019. Candidates need to secure at least 50 percent of marks to be considered pass in the PTET. Those belonging to reserved category from Rajasthan need at least 45 percent of marks to pass the exam.

This is the second consecutive year the PTET is being held by the Dungar College, Bikaner. In 2018 and in 2017 the exam was conducted by the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University. In 2016 Kota University had conducted the exam. Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University has conducted the PTET exam in 1995-96, 1998-99, 2004, 2007 and 2015 as well.

