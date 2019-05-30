PTET 2019 Results Declared; Website Not Responding

PTET 2019 results have been declared but the official website is not responding

PTET 2019: Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh has formally announced the result today i.e, May 30. Government Dungar College, Bikaner had conducted the Pre-Teacher Education Test on May 12, 2019. The results are available on the official websites of PTET 2019, ptet2019.org and ptet2019.net. However, the official website is not responding yet and students who appeared for the exam will have to wait a little longer.

PTET is conducted for admissions in 2 year B.Ed course or a four year integrated B.A B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed course at the institutes across the state of Rajasthan. The candidates must have their login details ready to check their results from the website.

PTET 2019: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website ptet2019.org or ptet2019.net

Step 2: Click on the link for PTET 2019 result

Step 3: Enter your registration number and click on submit

Step 4: Click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates may download the result for future reference.

Candidates must note that they need at least 50 percent of marks to be considered pass in the PTET 2019 examination. Those belonging to reserved category from Rajasthan need at least 45 percent of marks to pass the exam.

