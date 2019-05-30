PTET 2019 Results Soon; Details Here

PTET 2019 results are expected soon

PTET Result: Government of Dungar College, Bikaner is expected to announce the results for Pre-Teacher Education Test soon on the official website ptet2019.org or ptet2019.net. The exam was conducted on May 12. It is a state level entrance exam conducted for admission in two-year B.Ed course or four year integrated B.A. B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed course at institutes across the state of Rajasthan. The time for the announcement of results is not given.

PTET 2019: How To Check?

Step 1: Open the official website of PTET .

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PTET 2019 Result link

Step 3: On the new tab, enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates may download the result for future reference

To be considered pass in the entrance exam, candidates must secure at least 50 percent marks. Candidates who belong to the reserved category from Rajasthan have a relaxation of 5 percent, i.e. they must secure 45 percent to be considered pass in the PTET 2019.

Click here for more Education News