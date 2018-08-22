Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2018: MBC Banswara Admit Card Released @ Police.rajasthan.gov.in/

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2018: MBC Banswara Admit Card Released

Rajasthan Police has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for Constable for MBC Banswara (only for TSP area). There are total 623 constable vacancies for the MBC Battalion Banswara division. The online application process had begun on July 21, 2018. Candidates would need their SSO id to login and download their admit cards.

Rajasthan Police MBC Banswara Admit Card 2018: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for Rajasthan Police: http://police.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step two: Click on the admit card link for MBC Banswara Constable recruitment.

Step three: You will be redirected to the SSO website.

Step four: Login using your SSO id and password and download your admit card.

The written examination will be of 75 marks. There will be 120 objective questions and the exam will be of 2 hours duration. There will be 30 questions from Logical Thinking, 30 questions from General Knowledge, General Science, Social Science and Current Affairs, and 60 questions about History, Culture, Art, Geography, Politics and Economy of Rajasthan.

