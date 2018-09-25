North Western Railway Invites Applications From Engineering Graduates/ Diploma Candidates

Railway Recruitment 2018: Apply For Technical Supervisor Posts

North Western Railway (NWR) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Technical Supervisor posts. Candidates should note that this is contract basis recruitment. A total of 24 posts have been announced by NWR for recruitment to Senior Technical Associate and Junior Technical Associate posts. Candidates shall have to send their application through ordinary post. Candidates can also drop the application in the office of SPO (Const), Jaipur in NWR/ HQ office.

The last day for submission of application is tomorrow (September 26, 2018). For candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahaul & Spiti Districts and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands and for candidates residing abroad, the last date for submission of application is October 11.

In addition to the educational qualification, candidates must have relevant professional experience as set by the recruiting body.

For senior technical associate post, applicants must be in the age group of 21-35 years and for junior technical associate it is 18-33 years.

Candidates shall have to pay application fee of Rs 500 for the recruitment (it is Rs 250 for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Women/ Minorities and Economically Backward Classes).

Candidates will be selected through screening. 'In case of large number of applicants, screening may be held for more than 1 day,' reads the job notice.

