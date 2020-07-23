Punjab Government To Recruit 305 Warders Through State Police Recruitment Board

Punjab Police Recruitment Board will recruit 305 warders through direct recruitment

Punjab Government will recruit 305 candidates on Warder post through the Punjab Police Recruitment Board. The Punjab Cabinet led by the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday, approved the direct recruitment to fill 305 posts of warders through the Punjab Police Recruitment Board. The entire process of recruitment would be completed within four months.

Earlier these posts were under the purview of Subordinate Services Selection Board (SSSB).

A spokesperson from the Chief Minister's Office said that this decision would help in improving the prison management by providing adequate manpower in jails.

Punjab's jails currently have more than 24,000 convicts and undertrials. However, there is shortage of requisite number of staff for supervising.

CRPF Announces Over 700 Para-Medical Vacancies

Indian Army Announces SSC Vacancies In Armed Forces Medical Services

Click here for more Jobs News