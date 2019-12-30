Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) Admit Card Out

PSTET admit card out: Know how to download

Punjab State Eligibility Test (PSTET) would be held on January 5, 2020. The PSTET admit cards have been released online. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit cards from the website. Candidates should note that this is a fresh admit card and the ones that were released earlier, when the exam was scheduled for December 22, stands cancelled. The PSTET was postponed on December 20. It was officially announced that new admit cards will be issued to candidates.

This is the 2018 edition of the teacher recruitment in Punjab that is being held in December. Registration for the exam was held in November. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on December 15. As of now, the recruitment process for 2019 has not begun.

State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), Punjab conducts the exam for recruitment of primary and upper primary class teachers.

The exam has two papers of the TET. Paper 1 is for those candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper 2 is for those candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII will have to appear in both papers (paper I and paper ll).

