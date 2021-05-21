Punjab: SSSB Begins Recruitment For 168 Posts; Graduates Eligible

PSSSB recruitment begins. Registration deadline is June 15.

The Subordinate Service Selection Board (SSSB), Punjab has begun the recruitment drive to fill 168 positions in Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, Block Level Extension Officer, Excise and Taxation Inspector posts. Application forms are available on the official website of the Board. Candidates can fill and submit it latest by June 15.

In addition to this, the Board is currently inviting applications to fill a total of 815 warders and 32 matrons in the state jail department. Candidates who have passed 10+2 and have studied Punjabi up to matriculation as one of the compulsory subject or elective subject or have cleared any other equivalent exam in Punjabi language are eligible for the posts. The last date for submission of the application forms is May 31.

