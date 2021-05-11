Punjab: Over 800 Matrons, Warders To Be Recruited In Jail Department

Punjab SSSB recruitment drive registration ends on May 31.

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (SSSB, Punjab) will fill a total of 815 warders and 32 matrons in the state jail department. The application forms are available on the official website of the Board. Candidates can fill and submit the forms online.

The last date for submission of the application forms is May 31.

Job Notice

Candidates who have passed 10+2 and have studied Punjabi up to matriculation as one of the compulsory subject or elective subject or have cleared any other equivalent exam in Punjabi language are eligible for the posts.

"Advertisement has been issued to invite applications for 815 vacancies of Warder and 32 Matron in Punjab Jail department from May 10, 2021. May 31 is the last date to apply," Raman Bahl, Chairman of the Subordinate Services Selection Board has said.

"To ensure a fair and transparent recruitment drive, the Board would carry out videography and also install jammers and biometric technology," he has added.