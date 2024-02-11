PM Modi To Hand Out Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters To New Hires Tomorrow

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Phase I of the Integrated Complex "Karmayogi Bhavan".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to distribute over 1,00,000 appointment letters to newly hired individuals across various central government departments via video conferencing on Monday.

Additionally, he will also lay the foundation stone of Phase I of the Integrated Complex "Karmayogi Bhavan" in New Delhi, aimed at fostering collaboration among different components of Mission Karmayogi.

A virtual employment fair 'Rozgar Mela' will be organised at 47 locations nationwide, facilitating recruitment efforts in central government departments, state governments, and union territories.



These recruits will join ministries or departments such as the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Defence, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and Ministry of Railways, occupying various positions.

The employment fair aligns with the Prime Minister's commitment to prioritising job creation in the country, aiming to stimulate further employment opportunities and empower youth for active involvement in national development.



Moreover, newly appointed individuals will have access to Karmayogi Prarambh, an online training module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, offering over 880 e-learning courses accessible on any device, anytime, anywhere.