PGCIL Invites Applications For Apprenticeship

PGCIL: A total of 125 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a navaratna company under Ministry of Power, Government of India invites applications for apprenticeship for one year in electrical, civil and MBA (HR) disciplines. A total of 125 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Interested candidates can apply on or before June 26.

Place of posting of selected candidates will be done on requirement basis within Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand, the job notification released by PGCIL reads.

Interested candidates who have passed their final year exam not before 2 years (not applicable for ITI) from the date of advertisement may submit their application, the notice also reads. The job was notified by PGCIL on June 5.

For apprenticeship within its North Eastern region, comprising all states of North East except Sikkim, PGCIL will fill 112 vacancies. Apprenticeship will be given in Assistant (HR), Executive (HR), ITI (Electrical), Diploma in Civil Engineering and Diploma in Electrical Engineering. The last date for submission of application form is June 30.

PGCIL selects candidates for Executive position through all India recruitment. Workmen and supervisors are selected through regional recruitment.

