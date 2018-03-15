PGCIL Announces Recruitment For Executive Trainee (Law, HR) Post

UGC NET exam will be conducted by CBSE on 8 July and CLAT will be held on 13 May.
For HR discipline, candidates (upper age limit 28 years as on 31 July 2018) with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma/ MBA in HR/ Personnel Management & Industrial Relations/ Social Work (with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations)/ HRM and Labour Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare from recognized University/ Institute with not less than 60% marks are eligible to apply. Applicant need to secure at least 40% marks in both the NET papers taken together in Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour & Social Welfare/ Human Resources Management subject.
For law discipline, candidates with LLB or Five years integrated law course with not less than 60% marks are eligible to apply. The minimum qualifying marks in CLAT for post-graduation courses is 40%. 'The selection process will include the marks obtained by the eligible candidates in the CLAT 2018 (for PG), followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview of the qualified candidates who are shortlisted category wise for the GD and interview. Candidates shall have the option for appearing the Group Discussion / Personal Interview in Hindi or English,' reads the official notification.
