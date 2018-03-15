PGCIL Announces Recruitment For Executive Trainee (Law, HR) Post A total of 31 posts are open for recruitment out of which 25 are for ET (HR). Online registration for the recruitment will open after the respective qualifying exams are over.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT PGCIL Recruitment 2018 For Executive Trainee Post; Know How To Apply New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has announced recruitment of Executive Trainees (Law and HR). PGCIL, is one of the largest transmission utilities in the world. PGCIL recruits for Executive Trainee or ET posts through GATE scores. In this recruitment, it will consider the scores of UGC NET July 2018 and CLAT 2018. A total of 31 posts are open for recruitment out of which 25 are for ET (HR). Online registration for the recruitment will open after the respective exams are over.



UGC NET exam will be conducted by CBSE on 8 July and CLAT will be held on 13 May.



For HR discipline, candidates (upper age limit 28 years as on 31 July 2018) with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma/ MBA in HR/ Personnel Management & Industrial Relations/ Social Work (with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations)/ HRM and Labour Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare from recognized University/ Institute with not less than 60% marks are eligible to apply. Applicant need to secure at least 40% marks in both the NET papers taken together in Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour & Social Welfare/ Human Resources Management subject.



For law discipline, candidates with LLB or Five years integrated law course with not less than 60% marks are eligible to apply. The minimum qualifying marks in CLAT for post-graduation courses is 40%. 'The selection process will include the marks obtained by the eligible candidates in the CLAT 2018 (for PG), followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview of the qualified candidates who are shortlisted category wise for the GD and interview. Candidates shall have the option for appearing the Group Discussion / Personal Interview in Hindi or English,' reads the official notification.



Online registration for UGC NET will close on 5 April and CLAT registration will be over on 31 March.



