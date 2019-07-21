Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 To Be Held Afresh

OTET exam date is yet to be announced.

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) will re-conduct the teacher recruitment exam known as the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) for all those candidates who could not complete the exam in January 16 due to paper leak. More than 1 lakh candidates had to suffer due to the paper leak. The Board decided to cancel the exam after images of the question paper went viral on the social media. The Board had handed over the case to the crime branch of state police, then. Images of the leaked question paper went viral soon after the first session of exam.

The new dates of the OTET exam will be announced soon, the BSE Odisha had said then.

In the current OTET advertisement released on July 12, the Board has allowed such candidates to register for the exam once again. Candidates who had registered for the OTET 2018 and were eligible to take the exam can apply afresh using their old registration ID and password. "They shall not be eligible for appearing in the OTET 2019 if they do not apply online for OTET 2019," said the Board. Such candidates need not pay the application fees which is compulsory for other applicants.

Registration for OTET 2018-2019 ends on July 26. OTET exam date is yet to be announced.

There will be two papers in OTET. Both papers will be of two and a half hours duration. For first language paper, the options are Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali. The second language paper will be in English and is compulsory for all candidates. There will be no negative marking for wrong answer.

In the last OTET, the Board has registered more than 1 lakh applications.

