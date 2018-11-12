OTET 2018 Application Process Begins At Bsesodisha.ac.in

OTET 2018 application process has begun online

OTET 2018: Board of School Education, Odisha has begun the online application process for OTET 2018. OTET is a qualifying examination for candidates who wish to work as teachers for Classes I to VIII in the schools of the State Government, private aided schools and private unaided schools in Odisha. The application process has begun online on the official website of BSE, Odisha.

Candidates who are applying for OTET 2018 can check their eligibility here.

OTET 2018 Application: How to apply?

Step one: Go to official BSE, Odisha website: www.bseodisha.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the OTET 2018 link given on the home page.

Step three: Click on the application link given.

Step four: Register and then login with your registration credential.

Step five: Complete the application form.

Step six: Make application fee payment. Fee can be paid both via online or offline mode.

Step seven: After application fee payment, a DU number will be generated. Wait for 12 hours after fee payment.

Step eight: After twelve hours, login to your candidate's account again and submit your DU number.

The application fee for SC and ST category candidates is Rs. 300 and for all other categories is Rs. 500.

Last date to pay application fee is November 27 and complete application process is November 28, 2018.

