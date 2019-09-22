Odisha Excise Constable Recruitment Exam Concludes

OSSSC releases Excise Constable exam answer key. Raise objection before September 27.

The Excise Constable recruitment exam in Odisha was held on September 15. The written exam was conducted by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

Close to 5,000 candidates were eligible to appear for the exam. There were four sets of question papers.

The Commission has released the provisional answer keys of the exam on the official website osssc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the answer keys from the website. "In case there is any wrong answer, iy may be brought to the notice of the Commission with proof by September 27 through email ID- osssc.secy.od@nic.in.

The Commission will select candidates for appointment to 219 vacancies in Excise Constable posts. The notification was notified in November 2018. Class 10 pass candidates are eligible for this post.

The final selection will be based on the scores obtained by the candidate in physical standard test, physical efficiency test, educational achievement and written test. The final merit will be calculated from a total of 100 marks out of which the written test carries a total of 60 marks. On the basis of the educational records, candidates can get a maximum of 7 marks.

OSSSC had conducted physical standard measurement and physical efficiency test for selecting candidates for the written test. The test was held from January 18 to January 31.

