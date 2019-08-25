Odisha Excise Constable Exam In September; Admit Card Released

The written test will be held on September 8.

Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit cards for the Excise Constable recruitment exam. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission.

OSSSC had conducted physical standard measurement and physical efficiency test for selecting candidates for the written test. The test was held from January 18 to January 31.

The Commission would recommend candidates for appointment to fill up 219 vacancies in Excise Constable post. The recruitment was notified in October last year.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in physical standard test, physical efficiency test, educational achievement and written test. The final merit will be calculated from a total of 100 marks out of which the written test carries a total of 60 marks.

The written test would comprise questions related to Mathematics and General Knowledge on Excise Matter. Candidates will also be asked to translate Odia and English, which would carry 20 marks.

Candidates will be allowed 2 hours to attempt the test.

On the basis of the educational records, candidates can get a maximum of 7 marks.

