Odisha Medical Officer Recruitment Begins

The selection test is likely to be held on December 22.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon). A total of 3,278 vacancies have been announced by the Commission for recruitment to the group A post in the Odisha Medical and Health Services cadre under the state government's health and family welfare department.

Application forms, available online, should be filled and submitted on or before December 5.

MBBS degree holders, between 21-32 years of age as on January 1, 2020, are eligible for the post. Applicants must have a valid registration certificate under the Odisha Medical 'Registration Rules 1965'.

Candidates who have obtained the required degree from universities of foreign countries should have conversion certificates recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). Such candidates should produce the pass certificate of the screening test conducted by the National Board of Examination, which is held for medical graduates passing out of a foreign university, before the selection board for verification.

OPSC would select candidates on the basis of written test which would be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneswar. The exam is likely to be held on December 22.

Candidates also have to produce Odia test pass certificate from the Board of Secondary Education Odisha or a certificate from the Principal/ Headmaster of school, during the verification process along with other documents.

Meanwhile application process is continuing for Odisha Civil Services exam. The last date for submission of application is December 10. Graduates can apply for the exam which is held annually for selection to posts in the state government's administrative service, police service, finance service, co-operative service, revenue service and taxation & accounts service.

