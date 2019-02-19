OPSC Prelims Exam Result Released; 513 Qualify For OJS Main Exam

OPSC has released OJS Prelims Exam on the official website

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result for OJS Preliminary Written Examination 2018. A total of 513 candidates have provisionally qualified in the OJS Preliminary Written Examination 2018 and will now appear for OJS Main Written Examination 2018. The admission card for the OJS Main examination 2018 will release on the website on April 2, 2019.

OPSC OJS Prelims Exam 2018 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official OPSC website: www.opsc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the "Roll List of Provisionally Qualified Candidates for the OJS Main Written Examination-2018[Advt. No. 08 of 2018-19]".

Step three: On the next page, click on the 'More' button under the result link.

Step four: A pdf will open.

Step five: Download the pdf and check for your roll number in the pdf.

OPSC OJS Prelims Exam 2018 Result: Direct Link

Meanwhile, the Odisha Judicial Service Main Written Examination 2018 has been scheduled on April 7, 2019. The details regarding examination programme and venue details would be shared later.

In another news, UPSC has begun the application process for UPSC Civil Services 2019 Prelims exam.

