Ordnance Factory Board To Recruit 4,805 Apprentices. Details Here

Detailed advertisement on OFB Apprentice recruitment will be available at ofb.gov.in.

Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre (OFRC) of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), which works under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, will release an official notification soon to recruit 4,805 Apprentices in its various facilities. According to a short notice released by the OFB, which heads 41 ordnance factories that make arms and ammunition for the Indian Army, online applications will be invited for engagement of 56th batch (for Non-ITI and ITI categories) of Trade Apprentices under the ‘Apprentices Act 1961' in Ordnance and Ordnance Equipment Factories located in different states across India.

The OFB Apprentice recruitment process will be held for approximately 4,805 posts which including 1,595 Non-ITI and 3,210 ITI category in all Ordnance Factories, as part of OFB's Skill India Mission.

For Non-ITI category, a candidate should have a Class 10 or equivalent qualification as closing date of application with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and with 40% marks in Mathematics and Science each.

For ITI category, a candidate should possess relevant trade test from any recognized institute or any other authority specified through Gazette notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship or Ministry of Labour and Employment with duration as per the Apprentice Act 1961 along with Class 10 or equivalent qualification. A minimum of 50% aggregate marks both in Class 10 and ITI is required.

The candidate should possess the qualification as on the closing date of application.

The age limit for applicants is between 15 to 24 years as on last date of submission of online application.

Relaxation in Upper age limit is admissible as per Government rules, according to the OFB Apprentice recruitment short notice.

"Detailed advertisement and other details will be made available at our official website ofb.gov.in under ‘News & Announcements'", the short notice said.

The online portal for submission of applications by the candidates is likely to be opened in last week of December 2019 and all the prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting OFB official website for latest updates.

Candidates who have already applied through the Government of India portal, apprenticeship.gov.in are also required to re-apply through the OFB website ofb.gov.in.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.