Odisha Police Recruitment Begins, 477 Sub-Inspector Posts To Be Filled

Odisha Police begins recruitment for 477 Sub-Inspector posts

477 Sub-Inspector posts will be filled

The last date for submission of application forms is July 15

Odisha Police has begun the online recruitment drive to fill 477 of sub inspector of police on contractual basis under home department, Government of Odisha. The last date for submission of application forms for this recruitment is July 15. The police recruitment board will conduct a computer-based exam from August 6 to 16. Candidates who clear this exam will be shortlisted for the physical efficiency test.

Graduates between 21-25 years of age as on January 1, 2021 are eligible for this post.

"Persons with Disability are not eligible for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector. Transgender applicants are eligible to apply," the Odisha Police recruitment board has said. This is the first time transgenders have been allowed to apply for a post in state police.

Regarding the pay scale, the Board has notified that, "the appointment will be initially on contractual basis carrying a consolidated pay of Rs.16880/- (first year) per month as per Odisha Group-B posts (Contractual appointment) amendment Rules, 2017."

The recruitment board is also likely to begin the registration for 244 posts of Constable (Communication) in Signals Service. 10+2 pass is the minimum educational qualification required for this post.

The Odisha government had earlier decided to recruit transgender people as jail warders but a notification is yet to be issued.

