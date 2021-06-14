In A First, Odisha Allows Recruitment Of Transgenders In Police Services

Odisha government allows transgenders to apply for jobs in police department.

In a landmark decision, the Odisha government has allowed the transgender community to apply for the posts of constables and sub-inspectors in the state police department.

The Odisha Police has issued a notification inviting applications for recruitment of sub-inspectors and constable posts and making trans people eligible to apply for these vacancies.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board and Selection Board Constable (Communication) have sought online applications from men, women, and transgender people for the appointment of 477 sub-inspectors and 244 constables (communication), respectively. The application portal will remain open from June 22 to July 15.

Odisha Police has announced the recruitment of 477 posts of Sub- Inspector of Police. pic.twitter.com/GHTLYCjrLV — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) June 12, 2021

Odisha Police has announced the recruitment of 244 posts of Constable (Communication) in Signals Service. pic.twitter.com/sRmEsIrPAA — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) June 12, 2021

The minimum educational qualification for sub-inspector post is graduation and for constable post is 10+2.

Selection to these posts will be done on the basis of a computer-based test, physical standards and measurement test and physical efficiency test.

Welcoming the decision, Meera Parida Chairman, All Odisha Transgender Welfare Association said: "We thank to the Chief Minister and Home Department for taking this decision towards gender equality and the development of the Transgender Community. This step will not only boost their confidence but will also change the perception of the society towards transgender persons."

Click here for more Jobs News