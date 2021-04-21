Odisha: Exam For Medical Officer Selection Rescheduled

OPSC will conduct the medical officer selection exam on April 28.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has rescheduled the exam for Medical Officer selection from April 25 to April 28. This decision has been taken in view of the weekend lockdown imposed in the urban areas of the state to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for the exam will be available on the official website of the Commission from April 23. "The candidates are required to download with effect from April 23, the admission certificate and instructions to candidate uploaded in the website of the Commission," the OPSC has said.

In view of new guidelines issued by Govt Odisha declaring weekend shutdown in the State, OPSC has now decided to reschedule the recruitment test of Asst. Surgeon scheduled on 25th April to 28th April, 2021. pic.twitter.com/0S8bRDHWA2 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 20, 2021

The Commission has said that candidates who were allotted centre in the Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar will now take the exam in Gandhi Institute for Technological Advancement (GITA), Bhubaneswar. A total of 150 candidates will take the exam in the new centre.

The Commission has said that it has sent instructions to the candidates to conform to covid appropriate protocols, like masking, social distancing and hand hygiene.

"Arrangements have been made to thermally screen candidates, provide them sanitizer and mask and their seating arrangement has been made in conformity with guideline," it has said.

A total of 1,904 candidates will appear for the exam.

