7 Candidates Crack Odisha Civil Services Exam Through Government's Coaching Scheme

Seven candidates have cracked the Odisha Civil Services exam benefiting from the state government's coaching scheme. A total of 99 candidates were selected for the coaching scheme which is being facilitated by a private coaching centre in collaboration with the Higher Education Department of Government of Odisha.

Odisha Civil Services exam result for 2018 batch was announced on January 6. A total of 218 candidates including 72 women candidates have been selected for appointment to various group A and group B posts under the Odisha Civil Services.

Debasis Panda has topped the exam. Among the top 10 rank holders are six women candidates. Rituparna Mohapatra is the topper among female candidates; she also holds the second rank in the state.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the successful candidates and wished them good luck.

The 2019 Civil Services exam date has not been announced yet. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), which conducts the Civil Services exam among other recruitment exams, has concluded the registration process for the 2019 Civil Services exam in December.

To increase the participation and success rate of Odia candidates in Civil Services, the state government had announced the coaching scheme in March, 2019. This is a non-residential coaching program. The fee for enrolling in the coaching scheme is Rs 82,600 and for candidates whose parents' annual income is less than Rs 2 lakh the fee will be paid by the Odisha Higher Education Department. The first batch of civil service aspirants was enrolled in June. A notification on the balance seats was released in July in which applications were invited for 46 remaining seats.

