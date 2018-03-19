1544 Teaching Jobs Announced By Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan

Details can be found at the official website oavs.in.
Educational Qualification
Candidates with Masters Degree/ Bachelor's Degree in Arts/ Science with Bachelor Degree in Education from any University of Odisha are eligible to apply. Candidates should also have passed Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET)/ CTET. The cutoff date for determining the age, educational qualifications, experience etc. will be 01.03.2018.
B.Ed candidates should have registered their names at Employment Bureaus, State Employment Exchange or District Employment Exchange.
Candidates Without OSSTET/ CTET Qualification
Such candidates can apply for the recruitment. However they have to furnish an undertaking at the time of interview and shall have to pass the exams within 3 years of joining.
Age Limit
For all posts except Principal, applicants must be in the age group of 21-32 years. For principal post the age limit is 32-45 years. However, in case of SC/ST, Women, SEBC, ex-military persons the upper age limit shall be relaxed by 5 years and in case of PH candidates the upper age limit shall be relaxed by 10 years. 'Age relaxation of 05 years shall be given to the in-service candidates working in continuous basis in Central/ State Govt. Autonomous Body and under Central/ State Govt. only for the post other than the Principal,' reads the official notification.
OAVS will select candidates on the basis of computer based test, interview and performance test. The test will be held at Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Baripada, Behrampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Rourkela and Sambalpur.
For the post of Principal the application fee is Rs 1500; for teaching posts the fee is Rs 1000. Candidates shall have to pay the fees online.
