Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment Exam Admit Card Released

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit cards or hall tickets for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the candidates who applied for the posts of Assistant Commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant, and Lower Division Clerk under Direct Recruitment Drive announced in July 2019. The link to download the admit card is available on the official NVS website and has also been sent via email to the candidates. Candidates have also been informed by SMS about hall ticket release.

NVS Recruitment Exam Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website for NVS: https://navodaya.gov.in

Step two: Click on the admit card link provided on the home page.

Step three: Enter your login details and submit.

Step four: Download and print your admit card.

In case a candidate who completed the application process and is eligible for the exam is unable to download their admit card or if any candidate finds any discrepancy in their admit card, they can contact the Help Desk phone line number 1800-

266-7074 and email id: 'nvsrect2019@gmail.com'.

Candidates must note that the email id 'navodayavidyalayahelpdesk@gmajl.com' mentioned in Point No.3 of the notice dated 02.09.2019 shall be read as 'nvsrect2019@gmail.com'.

