Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Announces PGT Recruitment Result

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released final result for PGT recruitment

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the final merit list for recruitment exam result for PG Teachers. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released list of qualified candidates and another list with the marks scored by candidates in CBT and interview. The second list contains names of both eligible and ineligible candidates.

Both the lists are available on the official website under 'What's NEw' section of the Samiti's official website, 'navodaya.gov.in'.

The PGT recruitment was announced in July and the computer-based test was held on September 17 and 19, 2019. The result for the CBT was announced in November last year, about a month after the exam was concluded.

After the written exam, candidates were called for interview in the ratio of 1:3. The interview was held in December 2019.

The Samiti had announced 430 posts of Post Graduate Teachers in July this year.

Apart from the PGT post, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had also announced other non-teaching posts.

The Samiti in its job notification had informed that it would hire female teachers in proportion to the number of girl students studying at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

"In view of the policy that at least 1/3rd students admitted are girls, efforts will be made to post male and female teachers in proportion to the number of girl students in JNVs subject to condition that they fulfill the normal eligibility conditions. However, there is no separate reservation for Female Teachers to this effect," read the job notice.

Click here for more Jobs News