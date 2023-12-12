NTPC Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 114 Vacancies, Details Here

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is currently accepting applications for various posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 114 vacant positions, including roles such as mining overman, magazine in charge, and mechanical supervisor. The application process began on Tuesday, and the deadline for submission is set for December 31. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Vacancy details:

Mining Overman: 52

Magazine Incharge: 7

Mechanical Supervisor: 21

Electrical Supervisor: 13

Vocational Training Instructor: 3

Junior Mining Surveyor: 11

Mining Sirdar: 7



Age Limit

Candidates must not exceed 30 years of age.

Selection Process:

Candidates will undergo a written test followed by a skill test for selection.

Application Fee

For General, EWS, and OBC categories, the application fee is ₹300. SC/ST and female candidates are exempt from the application fee.

NTPC Recruitment 2023 - Steps To Apply: