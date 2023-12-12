NTPC Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 114 Vacancies, Details Here

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.
The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is currently accepting applications for various posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 114 vacant positions, including roles such as mining overman, magazine in charge, and mechanical supervisor. The application process began on Tuesday, and the deadline for submission is set for December 31. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in.
Vacancy details:
Age Limit
Candidates must not exceed 30 years of age.
Selection Process:
Candidates will undergo a written test followed by a skill test for selection.
Application Fee
For General, EWS, and OBC categories, the application fee is ₹300. SC/ST and female candidates are exempt from the application fee.
NTPC Recruitment 2023 - Steps To Apply:
- Go to the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in.
- Navigate to the recruitment link on the homepage.
- Click on the "Apply" link.
- Fill out the application form.
- Make the application fee payment.
- Upload all required documents.
- Print a copy for future reference.
Check the detailed notification here